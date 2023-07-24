KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Kansas City, Kansas, deputy fire chief is on leave, as the department receives a less-than-stellar workforce assessment review addressing allegations of sexual harassment and retaliation.

It’s a 136-page document — the final report released in June 2023. It looks into the relationship between fire administration and staff, noting a number of complaints over the past several years that staffers say continue to go unresolved.

The Center for Public Safety Management conducted the workforce assessment on the Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department. Plus, the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and KCK.

The UG requested the report. It said the goal was to assess the source of tension between management and workers and to map a path forward.

The document said before KCKFD will be able to improve communications, it must first improve delivery of message from fire administration, like the chief and deputy chiefs.

The assessment cited a lack of trust and confidence in leadership and a gap in communication starting at the top.

The document said most staffers don’t feel comfortable taking concerns to human resources, and they don’t feel as if command staff can resolve problems in a timely manner and fair way.

Auditors cited 24 complaints filed with the UG’s HR department. Those included concerns about hostile work environment, retaliation, sexual harassment, discrimination, inappropriate comments and unfair treatment.

The report comes as the department said it placed First Deputy Fire Chief Jack Andrade on leave.

In 2022, the union that represents firefighters criticized Andrade, claiming he fostered a hostile working environment that included threats.

Last year, union membership also passed a ‘vote of no confidence’ in Andrade.

We’ve made efforts to contact Andrade and offer him a chance to respond, but so far have not heard back.

FOX4 asked why Andrade is on leave. The UG said it does not comment on confidential personnel matters.

Regarding the document, the UG told FOX4 in a statement:

“Under the new leadership of County Administration and KCKFD, the Unified Government will be working through the workforce findings and recommendations as part of our commitment to continuous improvement and community at-large. As action steps are further defined and progress is made, we will be sharing regular updates with our elected representatives and public.”

Also, about three months ago, in April KCK Fire Chief Michael Callahan resigned.