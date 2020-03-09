KCK drill team tradition in jeopardy after theft of expensive drums

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A community drill team that "motivates youth in action" has halted performances after thieves steal team equipment.

The Gateway Highstepper's heartbeat flatline Saturday. Three drums, worth about $2,500, were stolen after a practice in Raytown.

Founder and Dir. Laveda Davis said the two stolen tenor drums have Gateway's custom gold paint-job and the snare is engraved on the bottom with "GHS".

"Those are the main drums. So, we’re pretty lost right now," Davis said.

Without drums Davis said they can't perform.

This week, her team is set to celebrate black history with a performance at the Quindaro Elementary School and march in the Brookside parade.

On St. Patrick's Day, they're supposed to compete in the Kansas City Irish parade. Last year, they won.

"For the kids not to be able to do that parade, they’re going to be heartbroken," Davis said.

More than 100 kids on the team work hard to compete. But Davis said this drill team is so much more than making music and winning trophies.

"It’s heart-wrenching because we do work extremely hard for our community," Davis said. "We are a community drill team."

It's about bettering the community and taking care of our youth.

"The kids have to have this outlet in order to not be involved in the dark side of, you know, life," Davis said.

She's hoping the drums find their way back home, so they can continue a 22-year tradition -- performing in the St. Patrick's Day Parade.

"We’re struggling," Davis said. "We just hope there’s some good people that can help."

If you see these drums, or can help in anyway, call Ms. Davis at (913) 314-9854 and Mr. Darian Nave at (913) 221-8462.