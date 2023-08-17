KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Classes are canceled Friday for an early childhood center in Kansas City, Kansas.

Bethel Early Childhood Center Principal Heather Hamtil informed parents Thursday night that due to some unforeseen major issues with the sanitary sewer inside the school, they will have to cancel school Friday morning.

Hamtil said “crews are working expeditiously to get the situation resolved in preparation for school on Monday.”

The school will continue to update parents on its website over the weekend when the matter is resolved.