KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Unified Government of Wyandotte County announced this week it’s extending its Parktober program to the end of the year at Kansas City, Kansas Municipal Court.

The program allows people to only pay $5 and a can good to close out parking violations from 2019 through 2022.

The UG said most minor parking violations are those citations that carry a penalty of $30 or $35.

The canned food items collected will be donated to Harvesters Community Food Network.

According to the UG, if payment is not received or a court date is not scheduled, your vehicle may be subject to immobilization.

To plead “not guilty” for a parking violation, the UG says to call the Traffic Violations Bureau at (913) 573-5200 for a court date.