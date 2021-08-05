KCK extends utility disconnect moratorium until October to give more time to sign up for help

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Board of Public Utilities board of directors have extended the moratorium for residential utility disconnections for non-payment until October 6.

The BPU says people should continue to pay their bills on time so they don’t get too far behind.

They said one of the main reasons for the action was to allow more time for people to take advantage of the Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance program, a program funded by the 2021 Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriation Act.

The act provided Kansas with about $200 million for rental assistance and is administered by the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation.

Tenants who rent their home, whose 2020 household income did not exceed 80% of the area’s median, households where at least one person is going through documented financial hardship due to COVID-19, or at least one person that is uncertain of where they will stay or become homeless.