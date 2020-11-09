KCK faith and health leader urging residents to give thanks at a distance this year

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Giving thanks separately this holiday season could save lives. A community leader is sounding the alarm ahead of Thanksgiving.

“The COVID virus has killed more people in one year than the Vietnam war did in ten years. If that’s not alarming, then what are we thinking?” Broderick Crawford said. He’s a community leader at the New Bethel Church and the KU Cancer Center. “Peoples lives are at risk.”

As the Kansas City metro breaks records logging new coronavirus cases, health experts are urging families not to gather this Thanksgiving.

“Do not expand it to individuals that don’t live with you,” Crawford said. “You add risk, and you don’t know who those other individuals who are coming into your home, who they have been exposed to.”

On Nov. 8, Missouri reported more than 4,100 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three deaths.

Kansas COVID-19 data released Friday show more than 5,400 new cases and 79 new deaths since Wednesday.

More positive cases most likely means more people flooding local hospitals.

“We are all alarmed because as the hospital in-patients increase, that means that elective surgeries might have to be put off, so someone who needs a hip replacement, a knee replacement,” Crawford said.

Crawford encouraged people to weigh emotion versus health. He said people should keep in mind that you could be asymptomatic and expose family member who may not bounce back after coming down with the COVID-19. That could especially be true for people in families who are more at risk, like seniors or those with chronic diseases.

“Yes, these are tough times. This is going to be a tough Thanksgiving because I will tell you, I’m one of those that I like to go to three, four, or five to six different places and get a plate at every stop. I can’t do that this year,” Crawford said.

Crawford encouraged people to make Thanksgiving plans now so the temptation to make an irresponsible decision closer to the holiday is mitigated.