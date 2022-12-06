KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One Wyandotte County family is asking for the public’s help.

Their 75-year old grandfather was found near a Kansas City, Kansas intersection with multiple injuries. They told KCK police they believe he was hit by the driver of a vehicle that didn’t stop.

Donald Luttrell, Sr.’s birthday was last week, but his family members are in no mood to celebrate — not after the Vietnam veteran was found on the roadside near N. 55th Street and Parkview Avenue on December 1.

Luttrell’s loved ones told FOX4 when paramedics discovered him, he had six broken ribs, a broken jaw and damage to an eye socket — and he told first responders he’d been hit by a car.

“They just left him laying there,” Kristina Rocha, Luttrell’s granddaughter, said.

Rocha and other relatives said they don’t believe there were any witnesses, and they’re not sure who called 911. However, the grandfather of 12 has been in the hospital since last Thursday.

They said he was due for surgery on his eye socket late Tuesday afternoon. They said the incident happened around 11 a.m. that day.

“All we know is somebody was passing by and saw him laying on the side of the road. They had called the ambulance and told them there was a sick person,” Rocha said.

Police indicate the original call for help was a medical call rather than a police call, and when paramedics arrived, they didn’t see signs that indicate Luttrell had been hit by a car.

A KCKPD spokesperson said a police report wasn’t filed until Monday, so the investigation is still in the early stages.

“How could anyone do that to your dad? Just hit him and leave him on the side of the road face down? It’s upsetting,” Michelle Cuc Guargas, Luttrell’s daughter, said.

Luttrell’s loved ones said he often walks to and from the nearby Happy Foods Market on Leavenworth Road, which is about 1.5 miles from his home.

Many of the roads between the two points don’t have sidewalks. Neighbors complained to FOX4 about speeding on those streets.

“He didn’t deserve this. It could have happened to anyone else out roaming — not just in that area and that street. It could be anywhere,” Cut Guargas said.

Managers at the supermarket recognized Luttrell as being a regular customer. If you can help investigators determine what happened to him — please call the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

Luttrell’s family has started this GoFundMe page to assist with his medical expenses.

