KCK family searching for answers after shooter fires into car with children inside

KANSAS CITY, KS– A Kansas couple had a scare of a lifetime when bullets hit their car on I-70.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon around 5:30p.m.

Tiffany Etheridge says the bullets missed her small children, ages 5-years-old and 7-months, by mere inches.

“We were getting on the highway from 69 to I-70 westbound and I thought our tire was popping. It sounded like the tire spinning and hitting the metal of it and come to find out, the back window shattered and my daughter got hit by glass,” she said.

Etheridge says it was only after they pulled over that they realized their car had been shot. A bullet hole pierced the back window and the side of the family’s BMW.

Investigators later found 11 spent shell casings along the highway.

“I don’t really want to relive the moment. It’s kind of heavy on me now. I don’t think its actually hit. Thankful that we are all alive. I don’t know, I don’t understand,” said Etheridge.

Etheridge says the family was making a quick food run for tacos at the time of the shooting and they were not involved in any road rage incident.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating this case. Witnesses at the scene say the suspects was driving a white SUV.

Etheridge says the situation could have ended badly and she’s angry at whomever is responsible.

“The hell are you thinking? Why are you doing this? We are going to get them,” said Etheridge.

The family is offering a $1,000 reward for any information.