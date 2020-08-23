KCK Fire and Police search for young girl who never resurfaced from river

KCKFD and the Police Department are searching for a possible drowning victim near I-435 and the Kansas River on August 22.

Officers said family members were playing with a ball on the beach along the river. When the ball went into the river a young girl went after it and never resurfaced.

Several family members went in after the child and had to be rescued by a boat passing by.

A dive team from Overland Park arrived on scene to assist with the search.

At this time the child is still missing.

