KCK fire union frustrated after fire official knowingly worked with COVID-19, exposing others

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Amid contract negotiations between the KCK Fire Union and the Unified Government of Wyandotte County, The Local 64 Executive Board said a high-ranking fire official knowingly put others at risk by reporting to work while COVID-19 positive.

In a letter sent to KCK Mayor David Alvey and the Wyandotte County Commissioners, the KCK Fire Union outlines what it calls critical issues dating back several months, including mismanagement of the COVID-19 crisis and increased emergency response for Fire and EMS.

In one of the most concerning allegations, fire union officials said “We have become aware through multiple credible sources, that a high-ranking Fire Official may have knowingly exposed multiple Local 64 Executive Board members, a Grievant, and countless other Fire Department employees to COVID-19 by reporting to work at Fire Headquarters while positive for this terrible virus.”

“I can tell you there were three high-ranking fire officials in the room with three Executive Board Members and an employee who is there for a grievance discussion and if this individual was positive and knew it, he should not have been working,” said Local 64 President J.J. Simma, who was at the meeting that he said took place in a conference room at KCK Fire Headquarters.

Simma declined to say who the high-ranking fire official is.

Firefighter and Union Vice President Ryan Heim was also there. When asked about his response to finding out about the possible exposure he said, “I don’t think I can see that on camera honestly, I mean we were pissed. If you can play that, play that. It’s wrong.”

Heim said after learning of the possible exposure, he and others called the Wyandotte County Health Department for guidance and this was the response from a health department employee.

“The phone went instantly silent,” Heim recalled. “It was a long pause followed with an, ‘Oh, well, the fire department plays by their own sets of rules.'”

FOX4 reached out to the Wyandotte County Health Department, the KCK Fire Department and Mayor’s Office for comment. We got this three page response that does not address the Union’s specific allegations.