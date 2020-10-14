KCK firefighter creating fun videos to bring fire safety lessons to kids at home

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A local firefighter developed an idea during the pandemic, hoping to teach kids about fire safety while at home.

He’s making sure families snow how to stop, drop and roll beyond KCK.

The mission is simple: “I want to educate and inspire kids to be their own hero,” KCK firefighter and “Tommy Flames” actor Chris Maleta said.

Maleta does that through videos he makes while off-duty in this homemade studio. He gets into character as “Tommy Flames” to teach kids about fire safety in a fun way.

The pandemic halted “Tommy Flames” from visiting schools, but he saw this as an opportunity to educate kids online.

“Hopefully we can reach the kids that are in school watching the videos, but also giving you guys at home a little entertaining videos with a little education videos to show the kids and teach fire safety at home also,” Maleta said.

From the importance of calling 911 to the stop, drop and roll, Maleta’s family is coaching others across the world.

“I’ve had messages of people in different languages that I’ve had to actually translate on Google and I translate my message back to them,” he said.

Maleta uses his personal experiences as a firefighter to guide the lessons and hopefully save lives.

“If it saves at least one person or helps one person, I think that means the most,” Maleta said.