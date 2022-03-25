KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Two people, including a firefighter were rushed to hospitals Friday morning.
Firefighters were called to an industrial area near South 55th Street and Kansas Avenue around 9 a.m. because someone needed medical attention.
A spokesperson for the department said that person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
A firefighter was also transported to a hospital after being injured during the call. The extent of the officer’s injuries are not known at this time.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.
