KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Rescue came just in time for one dog in Kansas City, Kansas’ Argentine neighborhood Monday.

The Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department was dispatched just after 1 p.m. to rescue a dog that fell 15 feet into an old stone well near South 38th Street and Wyandotte Avenue.

KCKFD said the well was a quarter mile back in dense woods.

Crews lowed a ladder to reach the dog and firefighters were able to carry her out.

The dog was scared, malnourished but is expected to recover, according to KCKFD.

Photo Courtesy: Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.