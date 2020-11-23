KCK firefighters union unhappy with department’s COVID-19 quarantine coverage

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The pandemic is hitting first responders in Kansas City, Kansas hard.

“Our firefighters are being exposed on duty. They’re being exposed at work. That’s a big problem for us right now. We feel like those quarantines ought to be covered as well,” Local 64 President JJ Simma said.

Before last Wednesday, KCK Fire Department members were asked to quarantine if they were exposed to COVID-19.

Those who tested positive were paid. Those who tested negative still had to quarantine, but were not paid and had to use sick time.

“We’ve got members that have been quarantined three or four times now. And as we said, we’re a long ways from being done. So how many more quarantines could we face,” Simma said.

KCKFD Chief Michael Callahan said the union had an offer on the table from the Unified Government. It would give member 80 hours of paid leave if the employee is unable to work because of COVID-19 exposure and tested negative.

Simma said the offer isn’t good enough.

“The offer was in place of our line of duty coverage. We could only have one or the other. Line of duty coverage is very important,” Simma said. “Firefighters don’t work 80 hours in two weeks. We work on average about 120 due to shift work.”

Callahan said the department has 26 active cases. If they were still quarantining the old way, there’d be 120 off duty — nearly 40% of the staff.

“They have their own families that they’re concerned about, and they have the people that they protect that they’re concerned about. They’re doing in my opinion a great job,” Callahan said.

Callahan said the department recently received a grant to hire 18 additional firefighters.