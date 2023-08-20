SAN ANTONIO, Texas. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department has identified a victim and arrested and charged a suspect in relation to homicide on Thursday, Aug. 17.

Around 3 a.m. officers called to the 7300 block of Troupe Ave. in regard to a deceased individual. Upon arrival, an adult male was found dead inside the apartment.

The victim has been identified as 51-year-old KCK resident Walter Sawyer.

Detectives tracked the suspect, 50-year-old John Noel, to San Antonio, Texas, where U.S. Marshals took him into custody later that day.

The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office charged him with second-degree murder and theft. His bond was set at $300,000.

Noel remains in custody in Texas while he awaits extradition back to Wyandotte County.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.