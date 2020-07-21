KCK investigating homicide after teen dies from injuries following shooting near 14th and Kansas Ave.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas police are investigating the city’s latest homicide after a teen died from their injuries following a shooting Sunday night.

Police responded to the shooting shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday near 14th and Kansas Ave. in KCK’s Armourdale neighborhood.

When officers arrived on scene they found a Hispanic male inside a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the victim passed away Monday from his injuries. He has been identified as 16-year-old Armando Villa-Rosale, of KCK.

A passenger in the victim’s vehicle, a minor Hispanic male, was not injured, according to police. Police believe the victim was traveling in his vehicle on Kansas Avenue when it was struck by gunfire from someone driving eastbound and the suspect or suspects left the scene.

This case is still under investigation and police are asking anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

This mark’s the second teen to have died in a shooting in Armourdale in less than a month. Police say 15-year-old Lesly Galvan was killed in a shooting on June 29th near S. Boeke and Osage Ave.