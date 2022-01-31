KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas Police Department was dispatched to a fatal multi-vehicle crash on Sunday evening.

Police say the incident happened around 6:50 p.m. in the 12700 block of State Ave.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the driver of one vehicle, an adult male in his late 20’s, with traumatic injuries. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver and the passenger of a second vehicle were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of a third vehicle was not injured and remained on-scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department Traffic Davison. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.