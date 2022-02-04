KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Unified Government is planning ahead and thinking of warmer weather.

Wyandotte County hopes to open it’s public swimming pool this summer. It is the only public swimming pool in Kansas City, Kansas, and did not open in 2021 due to a lack of lifeguards.

This year starting wages are $15 an hour, which is higher than lifeguards have been paid in the past. There are also summer bonuses available. Lifeguards can earn an extra $100 halfway through the summer. Each person who works the entire season is eligible for a $200 bonus.

The city will also offer free certification classes this spring.

Interested applicants must be at least 16 years old and can apply online. Lifeguards are not required to live in Wyandotte County to apply. Employees will also receive free memberships to RideKC Bike, the city’s electric bikeshare program.

The goal is to open the pool Memorial Day weekend. The city hopes to have enough lifeguards to stay open until school begins in August, or possibly Labor Day.