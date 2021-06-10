Kansas City, Kansas man arrested, charged after deadly crash at 38th, Parallel

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A 27-year-old Kansas City, Kansas man has been arrested and is facing charges in connection to a deadly two-vehicle crash on May 9 at North 38th Street and Parallel Parkway, the police department announced Thursday.

Officers responded to the crash just before 7 p.m. on May 9. Police said the driver of a convertible Ford Thunderbird, driven by Dequan P. Fant, was speeding when he ran a red light at the intersection of North 38th Street, striking a Kia Soul traveling northbound, causing it to roll several times.

The driver of the Kia, identified as 53-year-old Henry C. Fletcher, of Kansas City, Kansas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Fant crossed the centerline and then crashed into a retaining wall. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Diquan P. Fant

Fant is currently being held in the Wyandotte County Jail on a $100,000 bond and faces involuntary manslaughter charges. According to jail records, he was booked on the morning of May 10.

KCKPD said the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

