KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A 32-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, man has been charged for allegedly shooting and killing his wife last month.

The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office charged Miguel Flores-Sanchez with first-degree murder in connection to the killing of 23-year-old Loren Flores.

On Nov. 21, KCK police officer responded to a shooting call near South 52nd Terrace and Metropolitan Avenue. When they arrived, officers found a victim who died from an apparent gunshot injury.

Detectives say the couple were married, but in the process of a divorce when he shot his estranged wife outside a residence. Flores then ran from the scene, but was taken into custody a short time later by police, according to KCKPD.

He is being held on a $250,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 9 a.m.

Police continue to ask anyone with further information on the incident to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.