KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 26-year-old Kansas City, Kansas man is charged in connection to the killing of a 19-year-old Olathe woman last month.

The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office charged Brandon Michael Wallace with first-degree murder, according to the KCK Police Department.

On Thursday, Jan. 26, KCK police officers responded to a medical call near N. 61st Street and Haskell Avenue, just north of Parallel Parkway.

When officers arrived on scene they found the victim deceased, inside of a vehicle. She was later identified as Adhel R. Deng.

Wallace is currently being held in the Wyandotte County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 28 at 9 a.m.

KCKPD said the incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.