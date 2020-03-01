KCK man charged in connection to Saturday’s deadly Westport shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 25-year-old Kansas City, Kansas man is facing charges related to a shooting in Westport early Saturday morning that killed one person and injured four others.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Devon L. Carter Sunday with unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.

According to court records, police responded to reports of someone in a white SUV with others, shooting at people in Westport just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Surveillance video confirmed people in the vehicle were firing guns from the vehicle. Carter told police he was the sole driver of the vehicle. Carter told police that 30 friends and family had been in a Westport club with him for a birthday celebration. An altercation with another group initiated the gun fire after they left the club, he said.

The vehicle was located near 39th and Main in a store parking lot. Numerous shell casings and bullet holes were found. Other video showed that after the white SUV parked near 39th and Main, two other vehicles came into the lot, and persons left the SUV and got into those other vehicles, carrying items into the other vehicles.

In addition, police recovered 95 shell casings in the area of the shooting. About 40 shell casings in the area of the shooting matched shell casings found in the parked SUV.

The shooting remains under investigation at this time.

Prosecutors have requested a $200,000 cash bond for Carter.