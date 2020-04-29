KCK man charged in connection with deadly shooting near 40th and Agnes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Kansas man is facing charges in connection with the deadly shooting of 33-year-old Daniel L. Washington on April 12.

Jackson County prosecutors on Wednesday charged 33-year-old Ivan D. Mock with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to court records, Just after 3 a.m. on April 12, 2020, Kansas City, Missouri police responded to a shooting near East 39th and Main. When officers arrived they located the victim dead in the passenger seat of a vehicle from a gunshot wound in a CVS parking lot.

Witnesses told police that the shooting had occurred near 40th and Agnes, but the car was driven to 39th and Troost. They found a police vehicle parked in front of the CVS there and sought help for the victim. Witnesses identified Mock as the person who shot Washington.

Mock was charged earlier this month in this shooting, but was only taken into custody this week. He is being held on a $350,000 bond.