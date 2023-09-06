INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A Kansas City, Kansas, man is now facing charges in a deadly Independence shooting on 40 Highway.

Charles White has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in Jackson County for the alleged killing of 45-year-old Carlos Palacio.

Independence police were called to a motel near U.S. 40 Highway and 36th Street for a shots fired call on Aug. 3. That’s where officers found Palacio dead in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.

Video footage shows White walking to one of the motel rooms, knocking on the door and then walking around as he talks on his cell phone, court records say.

Prosecutors say the video later shows him getting out of a vehicle and firing a gun at Palacio, who fell to the ground before White left. Court documents say an autopsy determined Palacio was shot in the back.

Cell phone data also placed White’s phone at the scene during the shooting, police said.

Prosecutors say White is currently in custody.