KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Kansas man is facing charges in connection to a recent deadly shooting inside an apartment on Benton Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Michael L. Young, 26, with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

KCPD officers responded to the shooting Friday, just before 10 a.m. When they arrived they found the victim, 30-year-old Antwon Jones, in the bathtub of the apartment, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to court records, a witness told police at the scene that Young shot the victim, who was his cousin, in the victim’s home after a brief exchange of words.

Young ran from the apartment. He told police he believed that the victim had a gun on him based on seeing what he believed was a firearm clip in the victim’s hoodie; however, no gun or any other type of weapon was found on or near the victim by responding officers or crime scene technicians.

Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 cash bond for Young.

He is scheduled to appear in court for a bond review hearing on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 10:45 a.m.

