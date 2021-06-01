KCK man charged in Olathe police shooting outside Strip’s Chicken

Picture of Jesus Salazar III from the Johnson County jail.

OLATHE, Kan. — A man has been arrested and charged after police shot him outside of a Strip’s Chicken restaurant on Sante Fe Street, the Johnson County District Attorney’s office confirmed.

43-year-old Jesus Salazar III, of Kansas City, Kansas, is charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement and felon in possession of a firearm.

Police responded to a welfare check at the restaurant on Wednesday, May 26. When they approached a man near a car, he allegedly picked up a gun and pointed it at officers.

The Olathe Police Department reported shooting the man in the stomach and arresting him shortly afterward. He is expected to make a full recovery. No officers were injured.

Salazar is scheduled to make his first appearance in court by video at 1:30 p.m. today, June 1.

He is currently held at the Johnson County jail.

