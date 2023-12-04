SHAWNEE, Kan. — A Kansas City, Kansas man is facing multiple charges in connection to a hit-and-run crash in Shawnee that left a 9-year-old child critically injured.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office charged 25-year-old Matthew Alexander Jacobo DUI, aggravated battery, failure to stop at a crash involving personal injury and possession of a firearm under the influence.

On Friday, Dec. 1, the Shawnee Police Department responded to a hit-and-run crash just before 7 p.m. involving a white truck and a black Sedan near Johnson Drive and Bell Road, just east of I-435.

A 9-year-old child was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the driver of the truck, later identified as Jacobo, allegedly left the scene. He was later located by a K9 Unit and taken into custody.

A walk/run is scheduled Tuesday evening in support of the 9-year-old, identified as Nolan Davidson, and his family at the Foundry Church of Lenexa.

The family shared on their GoFundMe page that Nolan and his father, Aaron, were on their way from one basketball game to another Friday night when they were struck by a drunk driver.

“There were dozens of vehicles, police and ambulances, and fire trucks,” said Rich Hillblade, who lives near the crash scene.

Nolan suffered face and skull fractures.

“This was probably about 8 or 830, or so they were running through trying to find this person. Apparently, they didn’t know if he was armed or whatever, but basically, the guy got out of his truck and started running and ran over here,” Hillblade said. “I did see him get caught, and I saw him hauled off. “

The family shared on its GoFundMe page that Nolan is in a medically induced coma while they wait for the swelling on his brain to subside.

“I know he is still in intensive care and critical care, but hopefully it is all going to work out, and he’s going to make it,” Hillblade said. “It’s very sad, I mean, and I was very shocked to hear the guy ran away very shocked to hear that, but yeah, just a sad day.”

People are asked to meet at the Foundry Church in Lenexa at 5:30 Tuesday night for the benefit walk and run in support of Nolan and the Davidson family.

Everybody is asked to wear blue, Nolan’s favorite color.

Jacobo made his first appearance in court Monday afternoon. HIs next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 14 at 11 a.m.

He’s currently being held in the Johnson County jail on a $1 million cash bond.