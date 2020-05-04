KCK man charged in shooting and robbery at Argentine gas station

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Kansas City, Kansas man is facing federal charges in connection to a shooting and robbery last week at a gas station that left one person injured.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister announced Monday that 24-year-old Jakel J.M. Webster has been charged with one count of robbery and one count of discharging a firearm during the robbery.

According to court records, on April 28, 2020, Webster allegedly robbed the Quick Shop at 2425 Metropolitan Avenue in KCK’s Argentine neighborhood.

Two suspects reportedly entered the store at about 3:30 a.m. The suspect carried a rifle and work a mask and gloves. The smaller suspect had a metal baseball bat and work a mask. The smaller suspect tried to break down the door to the clerk’s enclosed area, but failed. The larger suspect shot through the glass, striking the clerk in the face. The larger suspect then shot the clerk a second time as he lay bleeding on the floor. Both suspects ran from the scene before the police arrived.

Investigators learned that Webster was the larger suspect in the robbery. They arrested him on April 29.

If convicted, Webster could face up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on the robbery charge, and at least 10 years and a fine up to $250,000 on the firearm charge.

KCKPD investigated the incident.