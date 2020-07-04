KCK man charged with 1st degree murder after shooting at 35th and Prospect gas station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man from Kansas City, Kansas has been charged with murder after a fatal shooting near 35th and Prospect on July 2, according to a statement from Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.

29-year-old Nerville Awuh is charged with 1st degree murder and armed criminal action.

Police responded to the Conoco gas station shortly after 10 p.m. on a reported shooting. The found a victim, Pierre Hill-Williams, unresponsive with a gunshot wound. EMS declared him dead at the scene.

Video surveillance at the gas station shows Awuh at the gas station talking with Hill-Williams. Later, Awuh is seen raising an arm and shooting the victim in the back of the head. He then leaves in a vehicle.

Investigators found out the vehicle was a rental. They then matched the credit card used on the vehicle with the one used at the gas station to find the suspect, according to the statement.

Prosecutors requested a $400,000 cash bond.