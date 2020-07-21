KCK man charged with murder after fatal shooting at 85th and Woodland in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Kansas man has been charged with murder and more after a fatal shooting a couple days ago, according to a statement from Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.

Issac Knighten, 40, is charged with second-degree murder, endangering a child, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police were called to a shooting at a convenience store near 85th Street and Woodland Avenue just before 3 p.m. on July 19. When they arrived, they found a male victim laying beside a vehicle. He died at the scene.

A witness told police that the victim was her boyfriend, whose name has not been released, according to court documents. She said that Knighten looked at her boyfriend in a “funny or strange way,” which he took offense to.

The two got in an argument, both displaying guns. More people got involved in the fight, including some of Knighten’s cousins, according to a witness. The fight ended when Knighten shot the victim three times in the parking lot, including after the victim had fallen to the ground.

Knighten then got into a vehicle with a woman and a 3-year-old and drove away.

Knighten was already convicted felon for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, according to court documents.

Prosecutors requested a bond of $150,000 cash only.