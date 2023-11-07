KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Kansas, man has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting that killed a man in Kansas City, Missouri, at the end of September, according to Jackson County prosecutors.

Court records show that at about 6 a.m. on September 30, police were called to a townhome parking lot where a man was found dead underneath a Hummer that the suspect attempted to steal.

Osvaldo Rangel is accused of shooting and killing 50-year-old Philip Croft while the victim was standing near the rear of the Hummer, court documents detail, after a disturbance involving multiple witnesses and the victim.

According to the probable cause statement from Jackson County, video surveillance showed the Hummer with three people inside arriving at the townhome parking lot at 5:48 a.m. Following right behind the Hummer was a four-door sedan driven by Rangel.

The victim of the shooting drove in behind Rangel in a third car.

Prosecutors say the witness driving the Hummer said that Rangel attempted to steal the vehicle by pointing a gun at him and threatening to shoot him. Another witness who was a backseat passenger in the Hummer told detectives that she knew Rangel and tried yelling at him to stop.

The victim then decided to get out of his car and check on the situation at the Hummer. Prosecutors say the driver of the Hummer mentioned he saw the victim approaching the Hummer pointing a gun at Rangel.

The witness who knew Rangel said she got out of the Hummer and tried pushing him away and telling him, “Valdo, they are my friends,” according to the court records.

The driver of the Hummer told detectives that he got out of the SUV, helped the witness in the front passenger seat do the same, and then the two of them hid behind other vehicles in the parking lot. It was at this time Rangel allegedly fired the shot that killed Croft.

The probable cause statement shows that Rangel was taken into custody on Oct. 31, a month after the shooting.

During an interview, he told detectives the last time he was at the scene of the shooting there was an “incident” involving a “bunch of cars,” but claimed he left because he wasn’t sure what was happening.

He’s been charged with second degree murder, or second degree felony murder and armed criminal action in the alternative. His initial court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon and he’s held on a $150,000 bond.