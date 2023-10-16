OLATHE, Kan. — A Johnson County jury found a Kansas City, Kansas, man guilty Friday in a deadly 2016 crash that left a 50-year-old grandmother dead.

Landunn Darail Richardson was convicted of second-degree murder and driving with a suspended license.

Fifty-year-old Vickie Taylor died in the head-on crash on Metcalf Avenue.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said the jury also determined that aggravating departure criteria existed, which means the judge could decide to impose a stricter sentence.

Richardson is set to be sentenced on Nov. 21.