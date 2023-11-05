KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One man has died after a crash near U.S. 69 Highway in Wyandotte County on Saturday evening.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2017 Mazda 6 was headed southbound on U.S. 69 when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle struck the right barrier wall over Metropolitan Ave. and rolled over.

It continued in a southerly direction and struck the right guardrail over Ruby Ave. and came to a rest on its top in the southbound exit lane to Metropolitan Ave.

The driver died from their injuries. They were the sole occupant in the vehicle.

The victim was identified as 21-year-old Alex Gomez from Kansas City, Kansas.