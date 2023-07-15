MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, the Noel Fire Marshal’s Office was called in regard to a missing person.

Based on the information they received, a man entered the Elk River and tried to swim across from the Sycamore Landing.

Assistance was required from the Noel Fire Department, the McDonald County Sheriff’s office, and Missouri State Highway Patrol in an effort to locate the man.

After an extensive search, the man was found dead in the water.

The victim was identified as 23-year-old Victor Lopez from Kansas City, Kansas.