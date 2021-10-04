KCK man facing murder charges in shooting death of his brother

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A KCK man is facing charges in connection to the August shooting death of his brother.

Ricky Salazar, 34, is charged with second-degree murder and domestic battery in connection to a domestic disturbance that led to the shooting death of his brother, Ricardo Salazar.

The shooting happened in the 8700 block of State Avenue on Aug. 15.

Salazar also faces a string of unrelated charges including aggravated robbery, criminal in possession of a weapon and possession of of cocaine.

He’s being held in the Wyandotte County jail on a $250,000 bond.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). The case is under investigation by the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department’s Major Case Unit.

