KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 36-year-old Kansas City, Kansas man was convicted this week in connection to the April 2020 deadly shooting of 33-year-old Daniel L. Washington.

A Jackson County jury on Thursday found Ivan Mock guilty of second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to court records, Just after 3 a.m. on April 12, 2020, Kansas City, Missouri police responded to a shooting near East 39th and Main. When officers arrived they located the victim dead in the passenger seat of a vehicle from a gunshot wound in a CVS parking lot.

Witnesses told police that the shooting had occurred near 40th and Agnes, but the car was driven to 39th and Troost.

They found a police vehicle parked in front of the CVS there and sought help for the victim. Witnesses identified Mock as the person who shot Washington.

He will be sentenced on March 19.