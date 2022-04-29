KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A 30-year-old Kansas City, Kansas man has been found guilty by a federal jury in connection to a bank robbery in Lawrence last year.

Davonte Chaney was found guilty Friday of one count of bank robbery and one count of use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Chaney robbed Truity Credit Union, located in Lawrence, Kansas in September 2021.

Documents say Chaney entered the bank, pointed a semi-automatic gun at employees and instructed them to get down on the ground.

Sentencing is scheduled for August 16.

The Lawrence Police Department and the FBI investigated the case.

