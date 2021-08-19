KCK man killed in crash on I-435 near Midland Drive in Shawnee identified

SHAWNEE, Kan. — The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified the man killed in a crash earlier Thursday in Shawnee.

The incident was reported around 3 p.m. on northbound Interstate 435 just south of Midland Drive.

KHP said the driver of a 2007 Mitsubishi was traveling north on I-435 when the rear tire blew out. The driver was unable to correct and struck a guardrail and went over a bridge and rolled twice before landing in a creek.

The driver, identified as a 24-year-old Overland Park man, was taken to an area hospital with suspected serious injuries.

A passenger, identified as 43-year-old Gomez Humberto-Perez, of Kansas City, Kansas, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Johnson County Medical Examiner.

Both Humberto-Perez and the driver were wearing seat belts, according to KHP.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

