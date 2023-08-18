KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department has identified the person killed in a multi-vehicle crash earlier this week.

The three-vehicle crash was reported just before 8 p.m. Monday on southbound 18th Street Expressway and Metropolitan Avenue.

Police said 69-year-old Mario Alcala-Ortiz, of KCK, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Five other people, including a minor, were taken to an area hospital for treatment and later released.

The crash temporarily closed 18th Street Expressway between Kansas Avenue and Metropolitan Avenue Monday night.

KCKPD said the incident remains under investigation at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.