KCK man killed in rollover crash on I-70

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash that killed a 63-year-old Kansas City, Kansas man Sunday.

The crash was reported just after 4:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70, about 2 miles east of Interstate 435.

KHP reports the driver of a 1999 GMC Jimmy was westbound on I-70 when he changed into another lane and lost control, causing the vehicle to overturn multiple times.

The driver of the vehicle and only occupant was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as 63-year-old Brian Hanna, of KCK.

He was wearing a seatbelt, according to KHP.

The crash remains under investigation.