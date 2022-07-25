KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A 29-year-old Kansas City, Kansas man has pleaded guilty for causing a crash last year in KCK that left one person dead.

According to the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office Dequan P. Fant pleaded guilty last week to involuntary manslaughter.

Officers responded to the crash on May 9, 2021. Police said the driver of a convertible Ford Thunderbird, driven by Fant, was speeding when he ran a red light at the intersection of North 38th Street, striking a Kia Soul traveling northbound, causing it to roll several times.

The driver of the Kia, identified as 53-year-old Henry C. Fletcher, of KCK, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Fant crossed the centerline and then crashed into a retaining wall. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He was booked into the Wyandotte County Jail on May 10, 2021.

His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 2, 2022.

