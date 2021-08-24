KCK man pleads guilty to 2019 deli shooting that killed 2 people

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Kansas City, Kansas man has pleaded guilty to a 2019 shooting inside of a deli that killed two people.

Jermelle Byers pleaded guilty to two counts of felony murder in the deaths of 42-year-old Lachell Day and 62-year-old Dennis Edwards.

On July 11, 2019, Byers followed Day inside of the deli located at 91 N. Mill Street after an argument and began shooting.

The deli owner, Dennis Edwards, tried to chase Byers out of the store, but he was shot and killed, according to police.

Police arrived after the shooting and exchanged bullets with Byers after he pointed a handgun at them. No officers were hurt, and after a two-hour standoff, medics took him to an area hospital.

Day was shot at the scene and taken to the hospital where she later died.

Byers is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 19.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Popular

Latest

More News