KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Kansas City, Kansas, man who is accused of killing his wife allegedly pointed a gun at police officers before he surrendered himself to law enforcement last fall, according to newly released court records.

Miguel Flores, 32, is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the November shooting death of his estranged wife, 23-year-old Loren Flores. He also faces a charge of aggravated assault on law enforcement.

The deadly shooting was reported just after noon Nov. 21, 2022, outside a home in the 1600 block of South 52nd Terrace in Kansas City, Kansas. According to the affidavit released earlier this month, a witness told police that Loren Flores was separated from her husband and was staying at that address with friends.

The witness said Miguel Flores showed up to the home and waited for Loren Flores to return from running errands.

The witness said when Loren Flores returned, Miguel Flores was waiting on the front porch and was visibly angry. Court records indicate Loren Flores gave her cellphone to the witness and asked them to call 911 if he began assaulting her.

According to court records, the witness heard the two arguing followed by the sound of gunshots.

The witness said Miguel Flores then fled the scene in a red Dodge Challenger.

Loren Flores was found on the porch with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The witness told responding Kansas City, Kansas, police officers that Miguel Flores was possibly headed to a relative’s home elsewhere in the city. Two Kansas City, Kansas, police officers responded to the relative’s home, where they found a red Dodge Challenger in the driveway.

As the police officers approached, Miguel Flores popped up from the driver’s side of the car and allegedly pointed a handgun at the officers, according to court records. The officers backed away and ordered the suspect to drop the weapon. Additional officers were called to the scene.

As more officers arrived, Miguel Flores exited the car and dropped the gun, court records said. He was taken into custody without further incident.

The gun, which was identified in court records as a Glock 10 mm handgun. Police determined that the gun was the same caliber as the fired casings recovered from the homicide scene.

Miguel Flores remains in the county jail with bond set at $250,000. The case is pending in Wyandotte County District Court with a preliminary hearing set for 9 a.m. Jan. 24.

An attorney representing Miguel Flores did not immediately respond to FOX4’s request for comment.