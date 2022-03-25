KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Imagine driving on an overpass and suddenly dozens of potholes appear. Your car flips and thankfully doesn’t go over the edge. That’s what one man in Kansas City, Kansas man said happened to him.

Over the past few weeks you may have noticed potholes popping up across the Kansas City area.

The Kansas Department of Transportation said it is working to get them repaired.

Keith Pierre, whose car was recently totaled, said he hopes it happens soon.

“I’m just like wow, this is really happening,” Pierre said.

On Wednesday afternoon time froze for Pierre.

“Coming around the curve and there’s a car next to me and I see this minefield in front of me and really all I could think was oh my God because I couldn’t do anything,” Pierre said.

He said potholes were everywhere. Pierre was heading home off I-70 into KCK when he said he hit a pothole on the side of an overpass flipping his car.

“The biggest thought on my mind is that I’m on an overpass and I could fall off,” Pierre said.

Bystanders helped him flip his car back over but it was beyond repair. Pierre luckily only had minor injuries.

“My car is totaled. It looks terrible and the fact that I got up and walked away with a scratch on my arm and a lash on my tongue, it’s just amazing,” Pierre said.

“It is springtime and we’re seeing a lot more potholes than we do in other seasons,” public affairs manager, Delaney Tholen, with KDOT said.

She said their department is seeing an uptick in pothole reports. They are getting ready to systematically start repairing them.

Due to fluctuating temperatures they have to wait until it’s warm enough to use hot asphalt to repair them properly. Currently they are repairing some potholes with a mix of asphalt that can set at cooler temperatures but Tholen said it’s not as effective.

“As the temperatures are still varying in springtime there are limited options and when it warms up hot asphalt is available which is a more permeant fix and it stays on the roadway longer,” Tholen said.

Pierre said those warmer temps can’t come soon enough.

“I see every single pothole now,” Pierre said. “Every single pothole is just like – I’m here! I’m here! I’m here! That’s all I see.”

He said he is grateful to family for letting him borrow their cars while he works to get a new one.

“Take care of that. That’s dangerous and people should be safe out here driving,” Pierre said.

“Please have patience. Know this is a seasonal process and they will be fixed,” Tholen said.

If you are on a Kansas highway and a pothole causes damage to your car go onto KDOT’s website where you can file a property damage claim. Tholen said from there KDOT’s legal team will review the damage and work with you.

Pierre’s brother set up a Gofundme for him to help cover the cost of a replacement vehicle.