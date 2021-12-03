KCK man sentenced for 2019 shooting of man inside Leavenworth County home

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A 46-year-old Kansas City, Kansas man was sentenced Friday to over two years in jail for shooting a man in 2019.

Daniel Wayne Owens was sentenced in Leavenworth County to two years and three months for attempted involuntary manslaughter.

Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said this was a conviction decided by a jury after a three day trial. At the time of the sentencing, the defense requested probation but the state argued for prison.

Thompson said due to a special rule under the Kansas Sentencing Guidelines that says the commission of a crime like this with a firearm is likely prison.

On February 13, 2019, Owens entered the home of 61-year-old Danny O. Clark in Easton, Kansas. While there he shot Clark multiple times in the head and neck. Clark survived his injuries.

Owens then fled the state before being arrested in Nebraska.

“This victim very nearly died,” Thompson said. “We are grateful he is still alive, but of course we argued for prison.”