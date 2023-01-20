LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A 28-year-old Kansas City, Kansas man is sentenced for the killing of a 20-year-old woman in Leavenworth last summer.

A Leavenworth County judge sentenced Jerell Dewayne Martin Friday to life in prison for the July 15, 2022 first-degree murder of Ericka Hopkins.

Martin is not eligible for parole for 25 years, according to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.

Thompson said Martin was found guilty of her murder following a two-day jury trial in December. He will be eligible to apply for parole from his prison sentence after he has served 25 years in the Kansas Department of Corrections.

On July 15, 2022, just after midnight, law enforcement responded to reports of multiple shots fired at Woodland Village apartments. Officers found Hopkins with a gunshot wound to her head. She later died of her injuries.

Surveillance video showed a gunman hiding at one end of an apartment building, then firing multiple rounds at individuals at the other end of the building. One of the bullets struck Hopkins who was sitting on the stairs.

Martin was later identified as the shooter through multiple witnesses and surveillance video.