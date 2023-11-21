OLATHE, Kan. — A Johnson County judge sentenced a Kansas City, Kansas man Tuesday for a deadly 2016 crash that left a 50-year-old grandmother dead.

Landunn Darail Richardson was sentenced to prison for 21 years and four months for second-degree murder and one year for driving with a suspended license. The sentences are set to run concurrently.

Fifty-year-old Vickie Taylor died in the head-on crash on Metcalf Avenue.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Xavier Andrews and Kendall Kaut with the help of the Mission and Overland Park police departments.