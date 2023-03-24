OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A 40-year-old Kansas City, Kansas man is sentenced for a 2019 deadly crash in Overland Park.

Eric Segovia was sentenced in Johnson County court to a total of 12 years and 10 months in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and failure to stop at an accident of known death, according to Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe.

The two-vehicle crash occurred March 1, 2019, near 69 Highway and College Boulevard.

Police said Segovia was traveling north on 69 Highway when he left the roadway and struck a driver that was heading east on College Boulevard.

The driver of the vehicle heading east was pronounced dead on the scene and was been identified as 20-year-old Jesse L. Kalal, from Overland Park.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Segovia was taken to an area hospital following the wreck with non-life threatening injuries.