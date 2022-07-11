KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Kansas City, Kansas man has been sentenced for his role in an international drug trafficking ring.

Back in April 2022, Jovanny Medina, 24, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

He was sentenced Monday to 12 years in prison.

According to court documents, Medina took part in a conspiracy to traffic illegal narcotics sourced from his family in Mexico in the Kansas City metro area.

His primary role in the operation was to import and distribute multi-kilogram quantities of methamphetamine, collect drug debts, and transport bulk United States currency from Kansas City to Mexico.

“As long as drug smugglers infiltrate our borders and peddle poison into our communities, the Department of Justice will remain vigilant in arresting and prosecuting offenders with the deliberate intention of dismantling these criminal enterprises,” U.S. Attorney Duston Slinkard said.

