KCK native, actor Eric Stonestreet donates 200,000 meals to KC’s Harvesters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of meals will soon be coming local families in need thanks to KCK native Eric Stonestreet.

The actor announced Wednesday that he’s donating 200,000 meals to Harvesters Community Food Network in Kansas City.

“Lindsay and I love our hometown and want to help do what we can,” the Modern Family star wrote on Twitter.

I am donating 200,000 meals to @HarvestersORG in Kansas City. Lindsay and I love our hometown and want to help do what we can. I’m only posting this to maybe motivate you to do what you can, when you can, if you can, to help vulnerable families in our community during this time. — Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) March 19, 2020

He called upon his followers to do what they can to give back to their communities as the coronavirus affects families not only in Kansas City but across the country and world.

Based in Kansas City, Harvesters is a regional food bank that serves a 26-county area covering NW Missouri and NE Kansas. The nonprofit provides food and household goods to hundreds of other nonprofits.

“Normally they rely heavily on donated food, but they need the community’s support to make sure they have the resources to help families and children in need.”

Stonestreet isn’t the first Kansas City star to make a big donation to Harvesters.

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill together donated 33,000 meals after Hill challenged his teammates to give back.

Through his foundation, “15 and the Mahomies,” the Chiefs QB also donated $100,000 to Kansas City public school lunch programs and other local organizations providing meals and household items for families in need.